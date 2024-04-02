Scam targets parents of students taking SATs, ACTs, Pennsylvania official warns

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry is warning residents to be aware of scammers contacting parents of students who will soon be taking PSAT, SAT and ACT exams.

The scammers claim to be associated with the College Board or other educational organizations while offering preparation materials, duping the target by using their student’s name, address, school and test details and other personal information.

The scammer starts the call by confirming the student’s address, and then asking for parental permission and a deposit for the test prep materials, Henry said. The scammers claim the deposit will be refunded after the test materials are used and returned.

“There is a lot of pressure and anxiety that go along with being prepared for these exams, so make sure you remain vigilant and protect yourself in coming months,” Henry said. “Always remember to pause and think before offering personal information or any type of payment.”

Henry said to be wary of unsolicited phone calls and emails requesting a payment and to never give personal or financial information over the phone or via email to an unsolicited phone call or email.

Residents who have questions or feel that they have been a victim can submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting the website, emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-441-2555.

