PITTSBURGH — A new music festival will be coming to Pittsburgh this fall.

A spokesperson for VisitPittsburgh confirms that the music festival, from the producers of Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, will take place at Hazelwood Green in September.

More details are expected to be announced soon.

