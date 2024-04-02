Teen dead, another injured after shooting in Braddock, sources say

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A teen is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Braddock, sources tell Channel 11.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to Margaretta Street near Pitcairn Street at around 7:50 p.m.

Sources say a 10th-grade student from Woodland Hills School District was killed in the shooting and a 9th grader was taken to a hospital.

Woodland Hills School District superintendent Daniel Castagna shared a statement on the district’s website. The statement said:

“Dear Woodland Hills students, staff, and families:

Our district and community has once again suffered a tragic loss due to gun violence. Our collective hearts grieve for the family and for the community as a whole. We are cooperating with our community agencies and internal response teams to provide immediate care to our students, families, and staff.

While the investigation continues, we will have an increased police and security presence at both the middle and high school campuses. Please pray for our young students and pray for their families.”

Allegheny County Police say they have been requested to help in the investigation.

Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

