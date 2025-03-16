Scattered Sunday thunderstorms come with risks of strong wind, hail

PITTSBURGH — It’s very warm and windy this morning, with temperatures starting in the 60s. Wind gusts will reach over 35 mph at times throughout the day.

Waves of showers can be expected throughout the morning. Scattered strong thunderstorms will develop around midday and sweep through the area between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The main concern with this initial round is damaging straight-line winds, but enough wind shear exists near the surface to support an isolated tornado threat.

After the initial line moves through, we should see lots of quiet time this afternoon before a secondary front moves through in the evening, bringing another opportunity for storms capable of producing hail and strong winds.

Temperatures will fall quickly overnight, and wind chills will tumble into the 20s by Monday morning. In fact, a few snow showers could occur over the mountains early on Monday before we clear out during the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 40s, but another quick warmup is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

