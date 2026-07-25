Schedule for I-279 closures set from July 25 to Aug. 3

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced Friday the upcoming closures of portions of I-279 and the I-279/I-579 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in Pittsburgh, Ross Township and Ohio Township.

The closures are necessary for the demolition of Jacks Run Bridge No. 3. This bridge carries Jacks Run Road over I-279 between Bellevue Road/Bellpark Drive and Kane Lane in Ross.

From Saturday night into Sunday morning, the right lane of I-279 northbound (outbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Additionally, the I-279 North on-ramp from Cemetery Lane will be closed during the same hours.

From Monday night to Friday morning, I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

During this period, the I-279/I-579 HOV northbound (outbound) lanes will be fully closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly and a single lane of I-279 southbound (inbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

The right-lane shoulder of I-279 northbound (outbound) under Jacks Run Road will also be closed during daytime hours, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Monday through Friday.

From Friday night to Saturday morning, I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road.

Concurrently, I-279 southbound (inbound) will be fully closed from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. between the Camp Horne Road exit ramp (Exit 8) and the I-279 South entrance ramp from McKnight Road. A single lane of I-279/I-579 HOV northbound (outbound) will be closed, with traffic at the McKnight Road exit diverted off the HOV from 7 p.m. to midnight. After midnight, the HOV will be fully closed until 6 a.m. on Aug. 3.

From the night of Aug. 1 to the morning of Aug. 2, I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. I-279 southbound (inbound) will also be fully closed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. between the Camp Horne Road exit ramp (Exit 8) and the I-279 South entrance ramp from McKnight Road.

From the night of Aug. 2 to the morning of Aug. 3, I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-279 southbound (inbound) will be fully closed from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the Camp Horne Road exit ramp (Exit 8) and the I-279 South entrance ramp from McKnight Road.

All scheduled demolition work is weather-dependent and cannot proceed during heavy rainfall or lightning. PennDOT maintains I-279 and the I-279/I-579 HOV lanes.

When the I-279 North on-ramp from Cemetery Lane is closed, traffic will be detoured using Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road and Camp Horne Road.

During full closures of I-279 northbound (outbound), traffic will be detoured back to I-279 using McKnight Road, Babcock Boulevard, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road and Camp Horne Road.

Union Avenue traffic heading to I-279 northbound will use Gass Road, Highland Avenue, Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road and Camp Horne Road.

Cemetery Lane traffic to I-279 northbound will follow Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road and Camp Horne Road.

When I-279 southbound (inbound) is fully closed, traffic will be detoured back to I-279 using Camp Horne Road, Lowries Run Road, Rochester Road, Babcock Boulevard and McKnight Road.

For I-279 southbound traffic to Union Avenue in Ross, the detour includes Camp Horne Road, Lowries Run Road, Rochester Road, Perry Highway, Highland Avenue and Gass Road. I-279 southbound traffic to Cemetery Lane in Ross will be detoured using Camp Horne Road, Lowries Run Road, Rochester Road and Perry Highway. Jacks Run Bridge No. 3 previously carried an average of 4,631 vehicles daily.

Periodic closures of I-279 and the I-279/I-579 HOV lanes are expected to continue through August. A detailed schedule of closures for each upcoming week will be released every Friday until the work is complete. Construction of a new bridge is expected to begin in 2027 as a separate project.

Jacks Run Bridge No. 3 was closed on July 3, 2025, after inspectors identified corrosion in the bridge’s only pier. The Federal Highway Administration is funding the entire $2.8 million project, which began on April 27, 2026.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is overseeing the federal funds for the project, with Swank Construction Company of New Kensington serving as the primary contractor. The section of I-279 near Jacks Run Bridge No. 3 is used by an average of 73,367 vehicles daily.

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