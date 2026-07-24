Woman hit by PRT bus in Pittsburgh’s Uptown

PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured when she was hit by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

It happened around noon at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and the Birmingham Bridge.

A spokesperson for PRT said the woman, who is approximately 45 years old, was hit by the bus as it was turning onto the bridge.

She was conscious and alert, but sustained a head injury. She was taken to UPMC Mercy. Her condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

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