Local

Winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1.5M sold at Western Pennsylvania Giant Eagle

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Giant Eagle A $1.5 million scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle in Western Pennsylvania. (WPXI/WPXI)
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A $1.5 million scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle in Western Pennsylvania.

The Giant Eagle on Towne Center Drive in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1,500,000 Super Star is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $1.5 million.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read