Winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1.5M sold at Western Pennsylvania Giant Eagle

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A $1.5 million scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle in Western Pennsylvania.

The Giant Eagle on Towne Center Drive in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1,500,000 Super Star is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $1.5 million.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

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