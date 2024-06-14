Schenley Park playground renovation includes new play areas

Schenley Park’s Anderson Playground, also known as Dinosaur Playground, is getting an upgrade.

Big updates on the Dinosaur Playground in Schenley Park (Anderson Playground)! 🦖 The rebuild is progressing well and we're on track for a July debut. Check out the latest progress pics!



Follow along on EngagePGH: https://t.co/mcWFJg3ntU pic.twitter.com/m3C8dRcyAe — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) June 14, 2024

A Pittsburgh Public Works crew is working on the renovation and anticipates a July opening for the park, which serves the surrounding Squirrel Hill, Oakland, Greenfield and Four Mile Run neighborhoods.

The final plan includes new play areas, planting beds, a hammock area, picnic tables and reclaimed wooden benches.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group