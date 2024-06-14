Local

Schenley Park playground renovation includes new play areas

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

'Dinosaur Playground' Schenley Park’s Anderson Playground, also known as Dinosaur Playground, is getting an upgrade. (Pittsburgh Public Works)

Schenley Park’s Anderson Playground, also known as Dinosaur Playground, is getting an upgrade.

A Pittsburgh Public Works crew is working on the renovation and anticipates a July opening for the park, which serves the surrounding Squirrel Hill, Oakland, Greenfield and Four Mile Run neighborhoods.

The final plan includes new play areas, planting beds, a hammock area, picnic tables and reclaimed wooden benches.

