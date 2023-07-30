Schneider’s Dairy Farm closes retail store in Whitehall

After 50 years a fixture of the Whitehall community closed its doors.

Saturday was the last day people could visit Schneider’s Dairy Retail Shop at the production facility on Frank Street.

The company said they needed to close the store to create space for expansion and equipment upgrades.

Tim McGuire took his granddaughter, Olivia to the store for the first time ever. She was the last customer before the doors closed.

“It’s been here forever,” McGuire said, “It’s a shame to see it go but I wanted to get Liv here for the first time cause she’s never been and now she happens to be...the last customer in the store.”

The company thanked the surrounding community for their continued support over the years.

“The Whitehall and surrounding communities have supported our little retail shop, and for that we will always be extremely grateful. We have all shared memories here that will last a lifetime,” said Schneider’s Dairy.

The company said they are working to find a retail solution for the future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group