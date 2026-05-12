Ryan Shazier has new role with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier’s career was tragically cut short when he suffered a devastating spinal cord injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. Shazier was an impact player on the Steelers defense and in the prime of his career. In an instant moment, Shazier’s career and life was dramatically changed.

The injury occurred on a routine play, as Shazier closed in on Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone, who was running a shallow route. Shazier’s helmet was down, however, and when he made contact with Malone’s thigh pads, Shazier collapsed to the ground, grabbing for his lower back.

After spending two seasons on the Steelers’ physically unable to perform list, Shazier announced his retirement from football in 2020. He helped out in the scouting department for a little and was a coaching intern in 2024. Shazier now has a new role with the Steelers, serving as the team’s alumni relations assistant. He started the position last year.

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