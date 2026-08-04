Adult charged as third person connected to high school sextortion ring

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have charged a third person believed to be connected to what investigators describe as a high school sextortion and catfishing scheme centered around former Peters Township High School student Zachariah Meyers.

According to newly filed court documents, investigators allege 24-year-old Charles Ezekiel Usner, or Zeke, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy at Peters Lake Park in July 2025 after Meyers directed the teen to meet Usner there.

Court records state the meeting was part of what investigators describe as the larger sextortion scheme.

RELATED COVERAGE >>>Internet safety expert speaking out after arrest of student accused of running ‘sextortion network’

Channel 11 also learned Usner was previously employed in Louisiana by Manson Construction Company.

“It’s terrible, obviously. It’s terrible to think about,” one person told Channel 11.

RELATED COVERAGE >>>Peters Township students shocked by arrest of senior accused of extorting at least 21 minors

According to police, Usner recorded the alleged sexual encounter using the teen’s cellphone, which belonged to the victim’s late grandmother.

Investigators allege the victim later sent the video to Meyers through the messaging app Telegram.

RELATED COVERAGE >>>Parents left with list of questions after student is arrested, accused of extorting classmates

Meyers was arrested in February after Peters Township police accused him of orchestrating an online sextortion operation.

Investigators allege he used fake online identities to target at least 25 minors and manipulated them into sending sexually explicit images and videos.

“Oh my gosh, how is that possible,” another resident said after learning about the allegations.

Attorney Amy Mathieu, who represents several of Meyers’ victims, issued the following statement to Channel 11:

“Regardless of the coercion by Mr. Meyers in this case, Charles Usner preyed upon a young teenage boy and engaged in illegal sexual contact with a minor. It is my understanding that the two first came into contact through Snapchat and Grindr. If these applications are going to allow minors to use their services, then they have to do a better job of protecting children using their apps. That’s the bottom line here. I commend the detectives for continuing to investigate these claims and take them as seriously as they deserve.”

The allegations have left many in the community disturbed and heartbroken.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Investigation into high school sextortion ring leads to arrest of adult, detectives say

“I feel bad for everybody. The victims, the parents, everyone involved, just a terrible story,” one woman said.

Usner remains in the Washington County Jail.

Court records show Usner was unable to post bail and is scheduled to appear before another judge for a preliminary hearing on August 18, 2026, at 1 p.m.

He is facing several charges, including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Meyers also faces multiple charges connected to the alleged sextortion investigation.

Police have said the investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group