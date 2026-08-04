JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A vehicle crashed over a hillside in Jefferson Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the intersection of Route 885 (Clairton Road) and Payne Hill Road at 8:20 p.m.

A person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

A Channel 11 photographer at the scene captured video of crews towing the vehicle up from the hillside.

Vehicle crashes over hillside in Jefferson Hills A vehicle crashed over a hillside in Jefferson Hills. (WPXI.com News Staff)

Channel 11 is working to learn more about what led up to the crash and will share that information as it is made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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