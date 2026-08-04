Man dead, another man flown to hospital after head-on crash in Fayette County

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead, and another man is injured after a head-on crash in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened at 3:15 p.m. on Monday on Pleasant Valley Road near Paradise Church in Bullskin Township.

A man driving a 2002 Dodge Dart was traveling northbound when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan head-on, troopers say.

The driver of the Dart, identified by police as Theodore J. Boles, 35, of Acme, died at the scene.

The minivan’s driver was flown to a hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police say the Bullskin Township VFD, Mount Pleasant EMS, Butchkos Towing and Fayette County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

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