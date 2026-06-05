SCI Fayette inmate found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead at Pittsburgh hospital

An inmate’s death at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette is under investigation.

SCI Fayette Superintendent Tina Walker says inmate Alan Sloan, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday.

Staff conducted life-saving measures on Sloan before medics arrived and began advanced life support treatment.

Sloan was taken to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital but later flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m.

Per standard policy, state police are investigating, Walker says. The Allegheny County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Sloan’s next of kin have been notified.

Walker says Sloan has been at SCI Fayette since Nov. 21, 2022, serving a five-to-ten-year sentence for a robbery conviction out of Allegheny County.

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