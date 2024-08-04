Local

Scottie Scheffler comes from behind to win gold

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Scottie Scheffler Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, waves to the crowd with his gold medal for men's golf during the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, won the gold medal with Tommy Fleetwood, of Britain, silver and Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, the bronze.(AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York/AP)

PARIS — The world’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler is adding an Olympic gold medal to his trophy case after an incredible final round in Paris.

Scheffler started the final round of play four shots behind leaders Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm at Le Golf National.

NBC reports Scheffler fired off four straight birdies and played the back nine in 29 on his way to a 9-under 62 and a 19-under total while the two leaders had surprising meltdowns, pushing him to a gold medal.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood won silver and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama earned bronze.

