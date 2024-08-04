Scottie Scheffler comes from behind to win gold

PARIS — The world’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler is adding an Olympic gold medal to his trophy case after an incredible final round in Paris.

Scheffler started the final round of play four shots behind leaders Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm at Le Golf National.

NBC reports Scheffler fired off four straight birdies and played the back nine in 29 on his way to a 9-under 62 and a 19-under total while the two leaders had surprising meltdowns, pushing him to a gold medal.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood won silver and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama earned bronze.

