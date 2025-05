DONORA, Pa. — Crews are searching for a child in the Monongahela River in Donora.

A Washington County 911 official said the search began just before 11 a.m.

Crews are “looking for a small child” in a portion of the river off of Washington Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

