Search warrants in Allegheny County net 7 illegal guns, drugs; 2 people arrested

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police are celebrating two successful search warrants this week.

Officials shared photos on social media of multiple guns and drugs seized during the searches.

Reportedly, three guns and a small amount of marijuana were found during a search in Rankin earlier in the week. Two people were arrested, and a warrant is pending against a third.

Four guns, two of which were reported stolen, were found during a search in Mount Oliver on Friday, along with three pounds of marijuana and a small amount of cocaine. Officials say an arrest warrant is pending against one person.

“Great work by all involved,” officials said in the post.

