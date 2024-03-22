Local

Section of I-376 in Beaver County closed due to overturned tractor-trailer

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Beaver County map Beaver County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

A section of Interstate 376 is closed in Beaver County due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

Officials tell Channel 11 the eastbound lanes are closed from the Brighton Township exit to the Vanport exit.

All traffic is being detoured via the Brighton off-ramp, according to PennDOT.

The crash happened around 3:10 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

