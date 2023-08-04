Local

Section of Route 28 closed after inspection

By WPXI.com News Staff

Road closed Northbound Route 28 has closed to traffic between the Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and the Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) interchanges.

A section of Northbound Route 28 traffic will be detoured this morning.

Trucks are set up for bridge work.

It’s not clear what last night’s inspection found, but it’s enough to close down a portion of the northbound lanes of the busy road.

The closure is between the Harmar/I-76/Route 910 and the Cheswick/Springdale interchanges. There are no restrictions in the southbound direction.

There’s no word yet from PennDOT when it will reopen.

We’ve got the detour to get through on Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m.

