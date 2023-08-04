Local

Woman, child injured after vehicle rolls onto its roof on Parkway West

A woman and child were injured after a vehicle rolled over on the Parkway West.

A woman and child were injured after a vehicle rolled over on the Parkway West.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were dispatchers to Mile Post 67.5 in Green Tree at around 5:10 p.m.

The woman and child were originally reported to be trapped in the vehicle but they had both managed to get out on their own by the time firefighters arrived.

The vehicle was sitting on its roof after the crash.

The victims were treated on scene and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Firefighters from the Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company, East Carnegie Fire Department and Scott Township Fire District responded to the scene.

