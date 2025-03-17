See inside this Mt. Lebanon home that’s for sale for $2.85M (photos)

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A home is currently for sale within the Virginia Manor neighborhood in Mt. Lebanon for $2.85 million.

The home is located at 910 Osage Rd., and it is listed for sale with Kathy McKenna of Kathy McKenna Realty.

It has six bedrooms and five full bathrooms and is situated on a 1.174-acre lot. The home was built in 1942, however, it underwent an over nine-month renovation between 2021 and 2022. That renovation included new plumbing, electrical, appliances and more in the bathrooms and kitchen, new furnaces, A/C units and a new hot water heater, replacing windows with Anderson windows, repainting the exterior and recoating the flat portions of the roof. It also included installing an electric vehicle charger in the garage, which can reach all three bays.

