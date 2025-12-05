See which Pittsburghers made the Forbes 30 Under 30

PITTSBURGH — On Tuesday, Forbes released its annual 30 Under 30 listings, honoring young entrepreneurs and other impactful people across a variety of categories including sports, AI, media, finance and more, one of whom was previously named to the Pittsburgh Business Times’ own 30 Under 30 list.

Trainwell co-founder Matt Spettel made the Forbes list in the Sport category. Trainwell, originally named CoPilot before renaming to avoid confusion with the Microsoft chatbot, is an application that directly connects users with a personal trainer founded in 2019 and previously named the best personal fitness app by Forbes. His Massachusetts-based co-founder, Gabe Madonna, also made the list. Spettel was previously named to the Pittsburgh Business Times 30 Under 30 list in 2023.

KJ Jyamfi, the co-founder and CEO of clean energy startup Farm to Flame Energy, was another Pittsburgher who made the list, in the Manufacturing and Industry category. The startup is working to convert wood and agricultural waste into a sustainable biofuel and last year wasawarded funds through Pharrell Williams’s organization Black Ambition. Farm to Flame was previously named to the Pittsburgh Business Times’ Startups to Watch list in 2023.

Becca Segel, the CEO and founder of FlowCellutions, was also featured in the Manufacturing and Industry category. The clean energy startup is working to provide diagnostic tools for grid-scale battery systems.

Click here to see who else made the list from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group