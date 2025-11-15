Sen. John Fetterman returns home after fall, hospital stay

PITTSBURGH — Sen. John Fetterman is back at home after a fall on Thursday sent him to the hospital.

The Democratic senator posted on X that, “20 stitches later and a full recovery,” he’s returned home to be with his wife, Gisele, and kids.

Fetterman shared a photo showing his injuries.

20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids.



I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes.



Truly.



Grateful for @UPMC for the incredible medical care that put me back together.



THANK YOU SO MUCH.



See you back in DC. pic.twitter.com/j81LXZGLBx — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 15, 2025

According to a spokesperson, Fetterman was on a morning walk when he suffered a "ventricular fibrillation flare-up" near his Braddock home. This caused him to feel light-headed and fall, suffering injuries to the face.

Fetterman remained in the hospital so doctors could “fine-tune his medication regimen,” the spokesperson said.

