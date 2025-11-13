Local

Sen. John Fetterman taken to Pittsburgh hospital after fall during morning walk

By WPXI.com News Staff
John Fetterman Congress Returns To Capitol Hill Including Senators McConnell And Fetterman After Long Absences WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) waves to reporters as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. Fetterman is returning to the Senate following six weeks of treatment for clinical depression. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Sen. John Fetterman is recovering after a fall on Thursday.

A spokesperson says the Democratic senator was on an early morning walk when he fell near his Braddock home. He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Fetterman was found to have had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that caused him to feel light-headed, the spokesperson says. The fall left him with minor injuries to the face.

“If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now,” Fetterman said.

The spokesperson says Fetterman is doing well and recovering in the hospital. He will stay so that doctors can fine-tune his medication.

Fetterman is grateful for the medics, doctors and nurses who cared for him, the spokesperson says.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read