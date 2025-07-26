Sen. McCormick, Fetterman tour Mon Valley steel plant, call for more housing

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s senators got a closer look at what the U.S. Steel deal with Nippon Steel means for our region.

Senators Dave McCormick and John Fetterman toured the Edgar Thomson Works plant in Braddock on Friday.

After the tour, they said more investment and jobs mean more housing is needed.

“The American way of life is about creating great-paying jobs, the steel way of life, manufacturing that’s coming back to Pennsylvania, and it’s coming back in great force, but the second part of the American dream is to be able to buy a house,” Sen. McCormick said.

“Both parties working together, it’s really about protecting this way of life here in the valley and creating more housing and revitalizing community,” Sen. Fetterman said.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner also joined in on the plant tour. Afterwards, he said he wants to work with local and state leaders on housing needs and boosting the workforce.

“This city, this area that we’re standing in, is an opportunity zone,” Turner said. “It’s prime for community revitalization, it’s primed to bring new life to this once thriving and will be once again thriving community.”

