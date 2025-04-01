Seniors protest possible closure of Social Security office in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — Local seniors are concerned about what would happen to their Social Security benefits if an office in a Pittsburgh neighborhood closes.

“It would change my life dramatically,” Terri Supowitz told Channel 11.

Supowitz is talking about what would happen if her social security payments are late — due to proposed cuts to the Social Security administration.

She’s one of several people who protested outside of the East Liberty office this afternoon.

“I live on Social Security. I get that check every month, and that’s my money,” she said.

In addition to federal plans to cut approximately 7,000 social security employees, slashing a trillion dollars in federal spending and major expedited changes expected for Social Security’s computer programming, people who use the East Liberty office are worried it could be shut down.

That concern comes after a list was released containing hundreds of federal buildings deemed “not core to government operations.” According to published reports, the East Liberty social security office was on that list.

“For people not be able to call their local office, have to wait for two hours on the phone, go to the office, and have to wait or find the office is closed… then to have to drive serveral hours away. This is criminal,” protestor Elissa Weiss told Channel 11.

Protestors told us that the office is where they come to ask questions, when they need to talk to an employee or to apply for benefits.

If the office were to be shut down, Channel 11 called the Social Security Administration to see how long it would take to talk to someone.

A recorded line said it would be longer than an hour and a half.

“The places were built and provided as institutions that are meeting significant needs of the human population,” Weiss said.

We did ask the General Services Administration if the East Liberty location is going to be shut down, and a spokesperson sent us this statement:

“The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is focused on rightsizing the federal real estate portfolio to reduce the burden on the American taxpayer while also delivering space that enables its agency customers to achieve their missions. This initiative aims to engage the market, attract interested parties, and inform strategies that will expedite the disposition of federal assets, consistent with all applicable laws. GSA is accelerating the disposition of certain assets and invites interested parties to express interest to realestate.buildingdisposal@gsa.gov. Going forward, additional assets will be posted regularly.

Acting Administrator Ehikian’s vision for GSA includes reducing our deferred maintenance liabilities, supporting the return to office of federal employees, and taking advantage of a stronger private/government partnership in managing the workforce of the future.

GSA is reviewing all options to optimize our footprint and building utilization. A component of our space consolidation plan will be the termination of many soft term leases. To the extent these terminations affect public facing facilities and/or existing tenants, we are working with our agency partners to secure suitable alternative space. In many cases this will allow us to increase space utilization and obtain improved terms.”

