Seven Springs Mountain Resort opens for 2024/25 season

CHAMPION, Pa. — Seven Springs Mountain Resort is officially open for the 2024/25 season.

The largest ski resort in Pennsylvania opened Friday at 9 a.m.

In addition to the already-existing on-site hotel, indoor pool, arcade, bowling and snow tubing, the resort is expanding its family-friendly amenities with new full and half-day children’s group lessons. There are also four new live webcams, showcasing popular areas like North Face, Tahoe Lodge, Avalanche Slope, and Snow Tubing.

The slopes at Seven Springs Mountain Resort will open for skiing and snowboarding 9 a.m. through 9p.m., Dec. 6 and 8 a.m. through 9 p.m., Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. The slopes will be closed Monday through Thursday, re-opening Dec. 13.

