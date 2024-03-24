Local

Several $100K, $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — Six Powerball tickets purchased in Pennsylvania won significant prizes in Saturday night’s drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, three tickets bought in the state that used Power Play won $100,000. Three tickets without Power Play won $50,000.

The numbers for the grand prize worth $750 million on Saturday were 6-23-25-34-51 and the Powerball was 3. The Power Play was 2X.

There was no grand prize winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot is now worth an estimated $800 million for Monday’s drawing — the sixth-largest prize in the promotion’s history.

