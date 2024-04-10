Several Pennsylvania synagogues, including 1 in Pittsburgh, targeted by hoax bomb threats

PITTSBURGH — Over two dozen synagogues in Pennsylvania, including one in Pittsburgh, were targeted by bomb threats Tuesday, an initial investigation said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said the threats, which were deemed to be hoaxes, were made to numerous synagogues throughout the commonwealth.

NBC affiliate WGAL reported an initial investigation showed the same threat was emailed to 25 synagogues in total.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed one of the targets was a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” the FBI said.

The FBI also urges the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately by calling 911, the FBI at 1-800-CallFBI (1-800-225-3421), or online at www.tips.fbi.gov.

