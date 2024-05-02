Local

Several people displaced after house fire in McKees Rocks

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Several people displaced after house fire in McKees Rocks Several people displaced after house fire in McKees Rocks

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A house in McKees Rocks was damaged by a fire Thursday.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the 110 block of Helen Street at around 2:10 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, dispatch said.

The Red Cross has been called for several people who are displaced because of the blaze.

Helen Street is closed between Sproul Street and Catherine Street.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Serial killer nurse pleads guilty to killing nursing home residents with insulin
  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: More than $100,000 in drug money missing from AG’s office
  • Pittsburgh Penguins make more than a dozen cuts to business operations staff
  • VIDEO: New traffic light installed at Dravosburg intersection after death of Serra Catholic cheerleader
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read