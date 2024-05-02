Several people displaced after house fire in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A house in McKees Rocks was damaged by a fire Thursday.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the 110 block of Helen Street at around 2:10 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, dispatch said.

The Red Cross has been called for several people who are displaced because of the blaze.

Helen Street is closed between Sproul Street and Catherine Street.

