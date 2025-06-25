Several pets killed in Canton Township fire

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home in Washington County was badly damaged in a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Washington County 911 dispatchers say firefighters were called to a home on Best Avenue in Canton Township just before 2 p.m.

Our crews on scene saw that flames burned through the roof of the home and siding had been ripped off part of the structure.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

“It was a fairly substantial fire, it actually caused damage to two other homes that were next to it due to the amount of heat that was involved in it,” said Jordan Cramer, chief of fire and emergency services in South Strabane.

We’re told no people were hurt in the fire, but several pets did die.

While it was a relatively small fire, Cramer said units from all over Washington County responded because the heat indices made it an “extremely difficult” fire to extinguish.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the fire. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.

