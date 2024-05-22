Several Pittsburgh buildings lit up in teal for Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month

PITTSBURGH — Several downtown buildings are lit up in teal for Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month.

Tourette Syndrome is a tic disorder that involves physical and verbal tics. Tics are involuntary, repetitive movements and vocalizations, according to the Tourette Association of America.

“Having the buildings light up in our designated color helps people feel more confident,” said Sherrie Myers Wivell, executive director of PATSA. “Often people with Tourette Syndrome feel stared at in public. They hear comments and get mean looks when people notice their tics. Having buildings light up in recognition of a diagnosis offers a positive way to talk about it.”

In addition to Pittsburgh, buildings in Greensburg, Johnstown and Kittanning are lighting up.

For more information on Tourette Syndrome and the work of the PA Tourette Syndrome Alliance, visit patsainc.org.

