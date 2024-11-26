Several roads, bridges to close in Pittsburgh on Thursday for turkey trot races

PITTSBURGH — Two major bridges and several roads in Pittsburgh will close for a turkey trot race on Thanksgiving morning.

The Department of Public Works granted permits allowing the Roberto Clemente Bridge and Andy Warhol Bridge to close from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday for the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot.

Any roads on the three courses will close at 6:30 a.m. Some major roads impacted are Ft. Duquesne Boulevard, River Avenue and Penn Avenue. The races begin between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Click here to see the race courses so you know what roads to avoid.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group