Several vehicles damaged, 1 stolen in an Allegheny County community

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — An Allegheny County communtiy was the target of multiple vehicle-related crimes.

According to the Edgewood Police Department, several Hyundai and Kia vehicles were damaged overnight Monday. One was stolen and later recovered in Pittsburgh.

Police say criminals target Hyundai and Kia models made between 2011 and 2021 because their “turn-to-start” key ignitions lack a standard engine immobilizer and are more vulnerable.

Whereas thieves can bypass those ignitions with simple tools, vehicles with push-button start systems are usually not affected, police say.

The department recommends that vehicle owners get a software update from Hyundai or Kia to address the issue. Window stickers that come with the update can also help deter thieves.

The department’s other theft prevention tips include:

Using a visible steering wheel lock

But an aftermarket alarm system with glass-break or motion sensors

Parking in well-lit areas and keeping valuables out of sight

Locking vehicles even when parked at home

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