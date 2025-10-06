Sewage truck rolls over after crash with SUV in Lawrence County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A sewage truck and an SUV crashed in Lawrence County on Monday.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 422 and Old Youngstown Road in Union Township at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said a Lincoln Navigator SUV pulled into the path of a Dalton Sanitation truck that was carrying a load of sewage that was picked up at a house.

The truck rolled over as a result of the crash.

Officials said the two people in the truck and the driver of the van only sustained minor injuries.

No sewage escaped the truck and another tanker was called to pump out the load.

Old Youngstown Road was closed as crews responded to the scene. It has since reopened.

