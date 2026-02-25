Sewickely man arrested by ICE in Pittsburgh, his daughter battles cancer

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A man from Sewickley was arrested by ICE and officials say his daughter is undergoing cancer treatment.

Congressman Chris Deluzio said his office is working with the family of Bruno Guedes da Silva, originally from Brazil, after he was detained by ICE in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

A spokesperson from ICE said Guedes da Silva, 38, was wanted for a felony warrant for charges of sales or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification. ICE also said he entered the United States illegally in May 2022.

Court documents say the incident involving the sale or transfer of firearms happened in July, 2024. Charges were not filed until Jan. 14, 2026.

Deluzio says Guedes de Silva has a valid work authorization, license and Social Security Number.

The Congressman added that he has a young daughter who is currently undergoing cancer treatments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

