Sewickley Bridge to close for 10 days for repair work

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — People who live in Sewickley are bracing themselves for a full closure of the Sewickley Bridge to do repair work.

Some are saying it’ll be a major inconvenience.

For months, loud noises could be heard coming from the Sewickley Bridge, that Channel 11 was told continued to get worse for nearby residents.

“My house is towards the end, before it got fixed , it did sound like bombs going off,” Karin Masterani said.

PennDOT determined it was an expansion joint dam, and did temporary repairs back in December that helped reduce the noise.

There was a single lane restriction on the bridge.

“It’ll affect people who live here,” Mark Busher said.

But come spring, PennDOT says there’ll be a full closure of the bridge for about ten days to do a permanent repair.

That means extra driving time to get to the airport or to Robinson Township to shop, and residents will have to figure out another route.

“You could go down to 79 and go across that way we can go over to Ambridge it probably had 10 to 15 minutes longer in the morning when there’s a fair amount of traffic,” Busher said.

The closure will also impact St. James Church.

“I work for St. James and we have a school here and we have a lot of families that come across the bridge daily back-and-forth that are gonna be dependent upon this bridge and now it’s gonna be major inconvenience for them to get the kids to school on time,” Masterani said.

PennDOT tells Channel 11 the exact dates for the closure have not been set.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group