Sewickley man brings gun, 30 bullets to Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint, TSA says

PITTSBURGH — TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport stopped a gun and dozens of bullets from getting past a security checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

The officers say the Sewickley man claimed to have forgotten he had the .22 caliber handgun and 30 bullets with him as he went through the checkpoint.

“Forgetting that you have a gun with you is not a mistake that you want to make,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s federal security director for Pennsylvania and Delaware. “For starters, knowing where your gun is at all times is a vital part of being a responsible gun owner. Telling us you forgot that you had it is inexcusable. Travelers are responsible for the contents of their carry-on bags. This individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty.”

When officers caught the gun, they notified police, who confiscated the weapon before releasing the man.

Passengers can travel with guns only in checked baggage if unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then, the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website.

Bringing a gun to an airport carries a federal fine of up to $15,000, depending on the specific weapon and other circumstances.

This was the 12th gun stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2025.

