Shaler police on scene of incident near high school, public asked to avoid the area

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Shaler Township Police Department and other nearby agencies, including the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, are on the scene of an incident near the high school.

Officers are in the area of 1400 Anderson Road.

The perimeter around Shaler Area High School is secure, according to police.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the school or the public.

Screening procedures are in place at the high school.

Shaler police are asking the public to avoid the area.

