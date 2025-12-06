Shaler Township funeral home hosts ‘Fill a Hearse’ for Toys for Tots

SHALER TWP, Pa. — Perman Funeral Home in Shaler Township is hosting its inaugural ‘Fill a Hearse’ event for Toys for Tots on Dec. 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event invites the community to donate new, unwrapped toys to fill a hearse, benefiting local children in need.

Located at 923 Saxonburg Boulevard at Rt. 8, the event offers a drive-up, no-contact drop-off for donations.

Santa Claus will make a special appearance to greet children and pose for photos, adding a festive touch to the charitable event.

“Our goal is simple,” said Frank Perman. “One toy makes a difference, filling one hearse can change a Christmas. We’re proud to continue collecting toys for Toys for Tots for the ninth year and hope our neighbors will help us make it our biggest year yet.”

The ‘Fill a Hearse’ event is free and open to the public, encouraging widespread community participation.

All toys collected will be distributed locally through the Toys for Tots program, ensuring that donations bring joy to children during the holiday season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group