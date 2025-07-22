Sheetz bringing one-day-only ‘chainsaw-sliced sandwich experience’ to Cranberry store

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Sheetz is partnering with Liquid Death to bring a new “cutting-edge” experience to one Pittsburgh area store for one day only.

It’s called the "Chainsaw-Sliced Sandwich Experience," and it’s exactly what it sounds like. Customers who get a Made-to-Order sandwich and purchase a Liquid Death beverage can have their sandwich cut with a real chainsaw.

An influencer known as Chainsaw Jenna will be doing the slicing.

The experience will only be happening at the Cranberry Township location on July 25 from 2-5 p.m.

Sheetz is recognizing this partnership at the rest of its stores by offering $2 off Liquid Death water or tea with the purchase of an MTO sandwich. They’ve also dropped a limited-edition line of “Sandwich Slayer” merchandise.

