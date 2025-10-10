Sheetz catches rival Wawa in annual convenience store satisfaction ratings

Sheetz has caught up with Pennsylvania convenience store rival Wawa in an annual consumer satisfaction report.

Delaware County-based Wawa lost its top spot in the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Convenience Store Study and is tied for No. 2 on the 2025 list with cross-state nemesis Sheetz, which is headquartered in Altoona. Both chains scored an 82 on the 100-point scale, two points behind Midwestern brand Kwik Trip, which ranks No. 1 this year with 84 points.

Wawa and Sheetz are Pennsylvania’s two largest private companies by revenue, according to Forbes, with Wawa taking the crown by more than $5 billion last year.

The ACSI convenience store study ranks travelers’ satisfaction with popular brands based on several factors, including the quality and variety of food and beverage offerings, the quality and reliability of its mobile app, store hours and locations, and the courtesy and helpfulness of staff.

