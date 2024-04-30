Local

Sheetz celebrating Cinco de Mayo with free delivery for tacos, burritos, taco salads

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Sheetz customers can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with free delivery on tacos, burritos and taco salads.

The offer will be available on Sunday, May 5, and Monday, May 6.

Service fees and long-distance fees for trips over four miles will still apply.

The offer is valid at all Sheetz locations and can be redeemed under the “OFFERZ” tab on the Sheetz app.

