Landslide, downed tree shuts down part of Moon Township road

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a busy road in Allegheny County is closed because of a downed tree and landslide.

The Moon Township Police Department said on Facebook that a tree fell on powerlines around 5:45 a.m. The agency said northbound University Boulevard is closed between Old Narrows Run and Stoops Ferry Road (Route 51) while Duquesne Light is on scene.

PennDOT says there’s also a landslide in the area, which is shutting southbound University Boulevard between Stoops Ferry Road (Route 51) and Campus Drive until further notice.

Drivers are urged to take alternative routes and use caution in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

