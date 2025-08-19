Sheetz hosting another surprise concert in Pittsburgh-area on Saturday. Here’s how to get tickets

PITTSBURGH — Another Pittsburgh-area Sheetz is going to transform into a music venue for one night only.

Sheetz says the Aug. 23 event will feature emerging local artists in an intimate setting at a secret location, which will be revealed on the day of the concert.

Tickets are not for sale but can be won through a drawing on Sofar’s website, with entries closing at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Sheetz’s ‘Sheetzertainment’ series kicked off with a surprise concert by the All-American Rejects on Aug. 8, and the company plans to continue offering unique live experiences across its seven-state footprint.

The upcoming concert and collaboration with Sofar marks the launch of Sofar’s presence in the Pittsburgh market, where it aims to bring live music experiences to unconventional spaces and provide a platform for local talent.

