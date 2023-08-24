Local

Sheetz reduces Unleaded 88 gas to for remainder of August

By WPXI.com News Staff

Sheetz is reducing the price of its Unleaded 88 fuel grade to $2.99 a gallon for the remainder of August.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this fuel grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

