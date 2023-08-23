Local

Sheriff’s deputies involved in ‘active shootout’ in Garfield blocks from Children’s Hospital

By WPXI.com News Staff

Jordan Way incident scene

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies are involved in an active shoot-out with a suspect at North Mathilda Street and Jordan Way in the city’s Garfield neighborhood.

This is happening just blocks away from UPMC Children’s Hospital. Many roads around this area are closed. People are advised to avoid the area.


Pittsburgh Police and SWAT are also on the scene.

Police say that this is a very active scene and shots continue to be fired in the area.

Sources have told Channel 11 that sheriff’s deputies were serving an eviction notice when the first shots were fired.

Pittsburgh Public Schools officials tell Channel 11 that Pittsburgh Montessori School and Obama Academy are on lockdown.

Channel 11′s Rick Earle was told from multiple sources two drones put up by law enforcement have been shot down.

We have multiple crews on the scene. Check back often for updates.

