Sheriff’s deputies involved in ‘active shootout’ in Garfield blocks from Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies are involved in an active shoot-out with a suspect at North Mathilda Street and Jordan Way in the city’s Garfield neighborhood.

This is happening just blocks away from UPMC Children’s Hospital. Many roads around this area are closed. People are advised to avoid the area.

**URGENT** Avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood due to an active shooting situation. pic.twitter.com/D6yM5tGy6c — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 23, 2023





Pittsburgh Police and SWAT are also on the scene.

#BREAKING Active shooting situation happening in Garfield. We heard active gunfire in the last ten minutes as SWAT just pulled up to the scene.



We are following on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/78I5eHoCu9 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) August 23, 2023

Police say that this is a very active scene and shots continue to be fired in the area.

Sources have told Channel 11 that sheriff’s deputies were serving an eviction notice when the first shots were fired.

Active gunfire in Garfield @WPXI please stay home pic.twitter.com/n1UE2MOOZk — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 23, 2023

Pittsburgh Public Schools officials tell Channel 11 that Pittsburgh Montessori School and Obama Academy are on lockdown.

Channel 11′s Rick Earle was told from multiple sources two drones put up by law enforcement have been shot down.

We have multiple crews on the scene. Check back often for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group