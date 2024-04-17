Sheetz in the running for USA Today’s 10Best gas station brands

PITTSBURGH — Attention, Sheetz lovers!

Sheetz is in the running for USA Today’s 10Best gas station brands.

Twenty gas station brands across the country were nominated by an expert panel, based on how they cater to drivers’ needs.

Voting is open now. Those interested can vote once a day through May 6.

The top 10 gas stations will be recognized by the publication on Wednesday, May 15.

Click here to vote for Sheetz.

