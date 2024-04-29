Local

Person dead in crash involving motorcycle in Westmoreland County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

LIGONIER, Pa. — A person died in a crash involving a motorcycle in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that first responders were sent to westbound Route 30 in Ligonier near the line with Derry Township soon after 1:30 p.m.

The PennDOT 511 map indicates the crash is causing a traffic disruption.

First responders ask drivers to use caution in the area as the scene is on a blind bend.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

