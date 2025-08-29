Sheetz and Sofar Sounds host another surprise concert in Pittsburgh, starring local musicians

PITTSBURGH — Sheetz and Sofar joined forces to host a live concert at Little Giant’s recording studio in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood on Saturday as part of Sheetz’s new “Sheetzertainment” program.

The concert featured performances by three artists from Pittsburgh’s music scene: Brooke Annibale, Ma’aM and Cam Chambers.

The event marked Sofar’s official entry into the Pittsburgh market, promising more intimate live music experiences that highlight local talent.

Founded in 2009, Sofar is known for transforming unconventional spaces into unique concert venues. Sofar has hosted performances in diverse locations, including private living rooms and ski jump towers.

Sheetz and Sofar teamed up on Aug. 8 to host the All-American Rejects at a Sheetz in Robinson Township to promote the new entertainment program.

